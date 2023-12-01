The UN climate change conference, COP28, has opened its gates in Dubai with a resounding call to accelerate collective climate action

More than 70,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected to participate in this decisive summit. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2023