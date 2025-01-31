The UAE has a potential project pipeline of $659 billion, with the future spending heavily concentrated in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The total for budgeted projects is $336 billion, while $323 billion is in the planning phases, the Dubai-listed bank said, citing MEED data. Watch the Zawya video here:

