PHOTO
The price was tightened from IPTs in the 8.125% area for the benchmark sized sukuk, which was 4.3 times oversubscribed. Watch the Zawya video here:
Dubai real estate developer Binghatti Holding priced its $500mln Reg S senior unsecured three-year inaugural green sukuk on par, with a 7.75% coupon rate
PHOTO
The price was tightened from IPTs in the 8.125% area for the benchmark sized sukuk, which was 4.3 times oversubscribed. Watch the Zawya video here:
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.