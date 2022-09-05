PHOTO
Capital inflows were 2.4% lower than the $1.57 billion received in Q1 2022. Watch the Zawya video here.
Nigeria attracted $1.54 billion in capital inflows in Q2 2022, up 75.34% year-on-year
