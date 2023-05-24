Iraq’s top five non-oil projects put the spotlight on the economic diversification plans of OPEC’s second largest oil producer

Iraq’s plans to diversify away from oil has seen OPEC member focus its ambitions on massive infrastructure projects that include ports, airports, and new integrated cities to house a growing population. Watch the Zawya Projects video here.

