Huda Beauty, the Dubai-based cosmetics firm, will sell its ownership in its fragrance firm Kayali to US growth equity firm General Atlantic for an undisclosed sum

The fragrance company will be run in a partnership between General Atlantic with Mona Kattan, sister of Huda Kattan, who founded parent company Huda Beauty in 2013 with her sisters and husband.

