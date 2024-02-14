Dubai has been at the forefront of investments in smart infrastructure with its vision to position itself as a future city

Smart transport has been a key pillar in this urban plan with investments in this sector reaching AED140bln between 2006 and 2023, according to the head of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

