The COP28 site at Expo City Dubai will be powered by renewable energy produced in the UAE

DEWA will power the site using solar energy, sourced from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Watch the Zawya video here.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2023