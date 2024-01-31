Healthcare spending in the UAE is forecast to expand significantly in less than five years, according to a new report

Total expenditures in the sector are poised to reach AED126 billion ($34 billion) by 2027, driven largely by the public sector. Watch the Zawya video here.

