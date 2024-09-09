Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ has taken over the management, operation and development of the emirate’s road toll system DARB, as well as its parking system Mawaqif

The toll and parking systems will remain under the regulatory supervision of the emirate’s transport services department Abu Dhabi Mobility. Watch the Zawya video here.

