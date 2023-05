Wio Bank, an integrated digital banking platform jointly owned by Abu Dhabi Development Company (ADQ), Alpha Dhabi Holding, Etisalat, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), will be launching its retail proposition by the end of H1 2023. In an exclusive interview with Zawya by Refinitiv, Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank, revealed the digital bank's product roadmap and expansion plans. Watch the video below.