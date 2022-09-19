A growing number of companies now provide benefits beyond what is required by law

More companies across the Middle East are offering employee lump sums that are more than what is mandated by law. Check out the video for more.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022