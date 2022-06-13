LONDON - Sovereign dollar-denominated bonds issued by Turkey fell on Monday while the cost of insuring exposure to its debt rose as wider market woes added to concerns over the country's soaring inflation and sliding currency.

Longer-dated bonds suffered the steepest falls with the 2030 issue down 2.2 cents while many others extended declines to trade at record lows, data from Tradeweb showed.

Meanwhile the country's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose close to a fresh record of 837 basis points (bps) from Friday close of 825 bps, data from S&P Global showed.

CDS stood at 375 bps a year ago.

