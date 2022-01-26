BANGKOK - Thailand expects to decide on more guidelines soon for a cryptocurrency tax that was introduced in 2018, in an effort to make it fairer and more simple, the finance minister said on Wednesday, following a surge in digital asset trading.

The government has supported utilising digital assets to help build the economy without affecting the country's financial stability, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

On Tuesday, Thailand said it would not allow use of digital assets as a means of payment due to risks.

Cryptocurrencies have gained momentum in Thailand, which saw as much as 251 billion baht ($7.62 billion) in digital asset trading transactions in November, data from the Securities and Exchange Commission showed. ($1 = 32.93 baht)

