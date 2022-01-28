ORLANDO, Fla - SkyBridge Capital, the global hedge fund founded and led by Anthony Scaramucci, will launch a long-only crypto fund in early February, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The SkyBridge Polycoin Fund's strategy will be based on fundamental analysis of a range of coins, and has $100 million of capital committed from new and existing investors.

"It will be pure crypto, fundamental analysis of the larger scale coins and their use cases," the source said, adding that Feb. 1 is the preferred launch date.

SkyBridge declined to comment.

Former White House communications director Scaramucci is a high-profile and vocal Bitcoin enthusiast. This follows in the footsteps of SkyBridge's Bitcoin Fund, launched a year ago with $310 million in assets under management invested from its $3 billion flagship fund.

