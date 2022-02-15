The company, formally known as Mobile Telecommunication Co., will transfer 80 percent of its share capital to the acquirers, according to a bourse filing.

As per the offer with the PIF, the company will grant the sovereign wealth fund the right to buy the remaining 20 percent stake at a certain amount.

The three deals will see the telecom firm sell its towers infrastructure comprising 8,069 towers while retaining wireless communication antennas, software, technology, and intellectual property.

In a statement to the stock exchange, Zain KSA noted that the execution of the offers is subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.