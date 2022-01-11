PHOTO
DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
* Oil resumes climb on renewed risk appetite, tight OPEC supply
* PRECIOUS-Gold muted ahead of key U.S. inflation data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses gain; Abu Dhabi extends losses
* Qatar, Saudi Arabia halt WTO efforts to resolve piracy broadcast dispute
EGYPT
* Egypt's headline inflation increases slightly to 5.9% in Dec
* Egypt cenbank approves rules for providing emergency liquidity to banks
* BP, Eni win Egyptian offshore gas exploration concession -executive
SAUDI ARABIA
* EIG-led investors in Aramco oil pipelines hire banks for dual-tranche bonds
* Saudi National Bank plans inaugural 'sustainable' sukuk
* Al-Jouf Healthy Water Bottling Intends To List Shares On Parallel Market - Adviser
* Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Board Amends Recommendation Related To Reduction Of Capital
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* At least two N.Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in February -sources
* Abu Dhabi solar firm Sweihan aims to raise over $700 mln with green bond issue
* Silal Appoints Salmeen Obaid Alameri As CEO - Abu Dhabi Media Office
* DXB Receives Over 24 Mln International Passengers During 11 Months Of 2021
* ADX Partners With FTSE Russell To Launch FTSE ADX Index Series
OMAN
* National Biscuit Industries H1 Income Falls
KUWAIT
* Kuwait cuts Feb crude prices for Asia -document
* Kuwait's KGOC signs MOU with Saudi chevron to export surplus gas from Wafra joint operations area - Kuwaiti state news agency
* Kuwait to build a new airport in the northern area -state news agency
