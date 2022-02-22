RIYADH: Kuwait's Boubyan Bank has hired banks to arrange a sale of a five-year USA dollar unsecured sukuk.

Among the banks are NBK Capital, Bank ABC, KFH Capital, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, the bank said in a press release.

The proceeds will have a positive effect on its liquidity position and diversify its sources of long-term financing.

It is expected to be worth at least $500 million, depending on market conditions, the bank reported.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).