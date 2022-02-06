PHOTO
Riyadh - Al Jouf Healthy Water Bottling Company (Hilwa Water) has set a price range for its potential offering on the Saudi Exchange’s Parallel Market (Nomu) at SAR 32 - 35 per share.
The company plans to list 625,000 ordinary shares, accounting for 20% of its issued share capital, on Nomu, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
The whole number of offer shares will be allocated to qualified investors during a bidding and book-building period, set to commence on 6 February 2022 and end on 10 February.
