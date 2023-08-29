DUBAI - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank is planning, market conditions permitting, to issue a long five-year U.S. dollar-denominated green bond following investor meetings scheduled to begin on August 30, fixed income news service IFR reported on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) lender has mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho and itself as joint bookrunners to arrange the meetings, while Barclays is acting as sole ESG coordinator.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; editing by Jason Neely)