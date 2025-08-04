Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at an aggregated value of EGP 16 billion over three tranches on Monday, 4 August 2025.

Valued at EGP 5 billion, the first offering holds a two-year maturity period until 5 August 2027, according to an official data.

The second offering stood at EGP 10 billion and will mature in three years on 5 August 2028.

With a maturity period of five years until 8 July 2030, the third tranche amounted to EGP 1 billion.

Moreover, the financial authority issued floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 5 billion, holding a tenor of three years until 8 July 2028.

