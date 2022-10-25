DUBAI - Saudi Arabia will buy back just under $1.27 billion of its existing bonds maturing between 2023 and 2026, a stock exchange filing showed on Tuesday.

The indicative final acceptance amount for the bonds, which are being tendered for cash, is non-binding.

Saudi Arabia indicated it would buy back just over $632.5 million of notes due next year, over $249 million of bonds maturing in April 2025, almost $99 million of notes due in October 2025 and more than $287 million in bonds maturing in 2026.

No further notes can be tendered for purchase and the expected settlement date is Oct. 27.

The world's top oil exporter raised $5 billion in sukuk and bonds this month in its first international bond sale since November.

