MUMBAI: India's Muthoot Finance has accepted bids worth 15 billion rupees ($180.56 million) for a sale of bonds maturing in five years, three bankers said on Monday. It will pay an annual coupon of 9.09% on the bonds, and has invited commitment bids on Friday, they said.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on June 3 Issuer Tenure Coupon (in %) Issue size (in Bidding Rating bln rupees)* date Muthoot 5 years 9.09 15 May 31 AA+ Finance (Crisil) *Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues ($1 = 83.0720 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)