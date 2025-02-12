Tata Steel is mulling an offering of up to Rs30bn (US$346m) of three, five and 10-year bonds, according to market sources.

It is currently heard to be seeking pricing guidance from bankers.

Care and India Ratings have assigned a AA+ rating to the unsecured notes.

The funds will be used for debt repayment.

In May, Tata Steel received board approval to issue rupee bonds and inject capital into a Singapore-based subsidiary to repay debt and restructure its UK unit.

The company has approval to raise up to Rs30bn from non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches via private placement in the fiscal year ending on March 31.

Source: IFR