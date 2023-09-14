State-owned Energy Development Oman (EDO) launched a $1 billion, 10-year dollar-denominated sukuk maturing in September 2033, fixed-income news service IFR reported on Thursday.

EDO launched the Islamic bonds at 165 bps over U.S. Treasuries, tighter than the guidance of 200 bps over the same benchmark earlier in the day.

The energy firm began an investor roadshow on Sept. 11 and the sukuk will be issued under the trust certificate issuance programme.

