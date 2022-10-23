Cairo – Banque Misr announced issuing El Thabat USD certificate for individuals or corporate customers, Ahram Gate reported.

The certificate yields a fixed interest rate of up to 5.30% annually and holds a tenor of 3 years or 5 years, renewable.

The interest rate of the USD certificate can be paid monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually.

Moreover, the certificate can be deposited through the bank’s branches spread nationwide or through the Internet and mobile banking application “BM Online”.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).