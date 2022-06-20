Cairo - The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has auctioned treasury bonds (T-bonds) at an aggregated value of EGP 2 billion through two tranches on Monday, 20 June.

The first issue was valued at EGP 1.25 billion, carrying a three-year maturity period until 12 April 2025, according to official data.

The second tranche stood at EGP 750 million, holding a tenor of seven years until 10 May 2029.

In addition, the CBE issued zero-coupon T-bonds worth EGP 4.50 billion through one offering, which will mature in 1.5 years on 19 December 2023.

Last week, the central bank offered T-bonds at a total value of EGP 1.50 billion through two tranches and zero-coupon T-bonds worth EGP 5 billion through one issue.

