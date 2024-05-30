Cairo – Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development posted a 9.76% growth in net profit after tax at EGP 83.67 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, versus EGP 76.23 million in Q1-23.

The sales amounted to EGP 134.23 million in the January-March 2024 period, an annual decrease from EGP 177.69 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 8.33% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 0.13 in Q1-24 from EGP 0.12.

In 2023, the net profits after tax of Zahraa Maadi jumped by 24.18% YoY to EGP 324.23 million from EGP 261.10 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

