Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

US futures bounce with earnings but bank worries weigh

Nasdaq futures were up 1.4% and S&P 500 futures up 0.5%

US Stocks: Wall St sinks as weak earnings fan fears of economic slowdown

First Republic plunges 49% on $100-bln deposit flight

Oil prices rise on US crude, fuel stock draws

Brent crude rose by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.93 a barrel

Dollar, yen buoyed as US banking sector fears put safe-havens back in vogue

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, nudged 0.01% higher to 101.80

Gold steady as investors eye U.S. data for economic cues

Spot gold held its ground at $1,999.09 per ounce

Bankrupt crypto firm FTX to sell LedgerX for $50mln

FTX will seek U.S. bankruptcy court approval for the sale at a May 4 hearing

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon