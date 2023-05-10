PHOTO
Stocks stumble as investors' nerves show ahead of US inflation data
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had fallen on Tuesday
US Stocks: Wall Street closes down as focus shifts to inflation data, debt talks
Novovax surges on layoff plans
Oil prices edge lower after surprise build in U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles
U.S. consumer price index figures for April due Wednesday
Gold holds steady ahead of US inflation print
Fed's Jefferson: Economy slowing in "orderly" manner
Dollar softer as US debt ceiling crisis unresolved, inflation data eyed
The greenback slipped in early Asia trade, with the euro rising 0.11% to $1.0971
Bankman-Fried goes after FTX lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell for helping prosecutors
The new filing was part of a suite of motions asking U.S. District Judge to dismiss most of the counts in the indictment
