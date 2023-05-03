Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks slide into Fed mode, shorts stalk banks

Trade was thinned by holidays in China and Japan, though markets in Hong Kong were open

US Stocks: Indexes fall 1% as regional banks tumble, investors fret before Fed

U.S. debt ceiling worries come to the fore

Dollar in defensive mood after jobs data; Fed in focus

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, eased 0.029% to 101.820 after sliding 0.245%

Gold hovers above $2,000 ahead of U.S. Fed rate verdict

U.S. job openings drop in March

Oil extends losses as investors brace for more rate hikes

Brent futures fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.19 a barrel

Coinbase launches international crypto derivatives exchange

The exchange will let institutional users in eligible jurisdictions outside the U.S. to trade in perpetual futures, Coinbase said

