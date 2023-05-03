PHOTO
Stocks slide into Fed mode, shorts stalk banks
Trade was thinned by holidays in China and Japan, though markets in Hong Kong were open
US Stocks: Indexes fall 1% as regional banks tumble, investors fret before Fed
U.S. debt ceiling worries come to the fore
Dollar in defensive mood after jobs data; Fed in focus
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, eased 0.029% to 101.820 after sliding 0.245%
Gold hovers above $2,000 ahead of U.S. Fed rate verdict
U.S. job openings drop in March
Oil extends losses as investors brace for more rate hikes
Brent futures fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.19 a barrel
Coinbase launches international crypto derivatives exchange
The exchange will let institutional users in eligible jurisdictions outside the U.S. to trade in perpetual futures, Coinbase said
