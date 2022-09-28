PHOTO
Asia markets spooked by recession risks, dollar climbs
Asia stocks ex-Japan hit 2-1/2 year low
Sterling swallows bitter pill, dollar advances on hawkish Fed speak
Sterling fell 0.4% to $1.0693 in early Asia
Oil prices mixed as Hurricane Ian output cuts support, dollar weighs
Producers begin returning workers to oil platforms in U.S. Gulf
Gold prices drop on firmer dollar, hawkish Fed talk
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,624.81 per ounce
