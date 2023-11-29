PHOTO
Bonds cheer Fed talk of cuts; kiwi flies
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% in early trade
US Stocks: Wall St ends slightly higher after mixed Fed statements
Micron drops on higher operating expenses forecast
Oil prices rise after storm disrupts Kazakh, Russian exports
Brent crude futures gained 33 cents, or 0.4%, at $82.01 a barrel
Dollar slides on Fed cut bets; kiwi jumps after RBNZ strikes hawkish tone
The kiwi jumped more than 1% to hit a four-month peak of $0.6203
Gold advances as dollar, yields weaken on Fed rate cut bets
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,047.21 per ounce
Global regulators to assess if more crypto safeguards needed
The global Financial Stability Board (FSB) said on Tuesday
