Asian shares tentative, US debt ceiling talks weigh on risk appetite

Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy edged closer to a deal to avoid a looming U.S. debt default Tuesday

US Stocks: Wall Street closes lower after Home Depot outlook, US retail sales

Home Depot drops after cut in annual sales forecast

Oil little changed as demand worries spur caution

U.S. crude stockpiles rise 3.6 mln bbl - API

Gold prices steady with focus on US debt-ceiling talks

Spot gold held its ground at $1,992.19 per ounce

Data and debt ceiling hoist dollar

The dollar hit a two-week peak of 136.69 yen overnight

Crypto should be regulated as gambling, UK lawmakers say

Britain is planning its first rules for cryptoassets, which currently only comply with anti-money laundering safeguards

