PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian shares tentative, US debt ceiling talks weigh on risk appetite
Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy edged closer to a deal to avoid a looming U.S. debt default Tuesday
US Stocks: Wall Street closes lower after Home Depot outlook, US retail sales
Home Depot drops after cut in annual sales forecast
Oil little changed as demand worries spur caution
U.S. crude stockpiles rise 3.6 mln bbl - API
Gold prices steady with focus on US debt-ceiling talks
Spot gold held its ground at $1,992.19 per ounce
Data and debt ceiling hoist dollar
The dollar hit a two-week peak of 136.69 yen overnight
Crypto should be regulated as gambling, UK lawmakers say
Britain is planning its first rules for cryptoassets, which currently only comply with anti-money laundering safeguards
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon