Asian shares meander as US inflation test awaits; kiwi slides
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, rose 0.01%
Gold prices firm ahead of US inflation print
Spot gold edged 0.1% higher at $2,031.99 per ounce
Dollar firm with eyes on PCE data, kiwi drops as RBNZ holds rates
The data did not seem to faze the market, with all eyes on the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures price index due on Thursday
US Stocks: Wall Street wavers ahead of key inflation data
Norwegian Cruise Line gains on upbeat profit forecast
Bitcoin scorches past $57,000 as big buyers flock in
Bitcoin has rallied more than 10% in two sessions
Oil eases as Fed caution outweighs talk of OPEC+ cut extensions
Brent crude futures fell 38 cents, or 0.45%, to $83.27 a barrel
