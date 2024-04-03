PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian shares fall as US yields hold near 4-month high, earthquake hits
Markets are also pondering the risk of slower rate cuts ahead of U.S. data and an appearance by the world's most powerful central banker later in the day
Oil gains as market buffeted by supply worries
Brent futures for June delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.22%, to $89.12 per barrel
Dollar steadies, yen pinned near 152
Sterling slipped 0.08% to $1.25675
Gold extends record rally on safe-haven appeal, weaker dollar
Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $2,283.47 per ounce
US Stocks: Indexes end lower as Tesla drops, rate cut timing weighed
US health insurers fall after Medicare rates disappoint
Cryptoverse: Ether fettered by fate of spot ETF proposals
Ether is up just around 53% in the first three months of this year, compared with bitcoin's 65%
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon