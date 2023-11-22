Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks slip as dovish Fed cheer fades

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has gained more than 3%

Dollar hovers near 2-1/2-month lows, easing pressure on yen

The dollar index, which measure the greenback against a basket of currencies, was flat at 103.58

Oil prices little changed ahead of U.S. stocks data, potential OPEC+ cuts

Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.56 a barrel

Gold eases below $2,000 mark as dollar halts slide

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,996.79 per ounce

Binance's Zhao pleads guilty, steps down to settle US illicit finance probe

The deal, which will see Zhao personally pay $50mln, was described by prosecutors as one of the largest corporate penalties in U.S. history

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq close down, ending 5-session winning streaks; retailers, tech weak

Stocks had been rallying in recent sessions largely on the view that the Fed may be done hiking rates

