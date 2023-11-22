PHOTO
Asia stocks slip as dovish Fed cheer fades
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has gained more than 3%
Dollar hovers near 2-1/2-month lows, easing pressure on yen
The dollar index, which measure the greenback against a basket of currencies, was flat at 103.58
Oil prices little changed ahead of U.S. stocks data, potential OPEC+ cuts
Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.56 a barrel
Gold eases below $2,000 mark as dollar halts slide
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,996.79 per ounce
Binance's Zhao pleads guilty, steps down to settle US illicit finance probe
The deal, which will see Zhao personally pay $50mln, was described by prosecutors as one of the largest corporate penalties in U.S. history
US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq close down, ending 5-session winning streaks; retailers, tech weak
Stocks had been rallying in recent sessions largely on the view that the Fed may be done hiking rates
