Asia stocks gain as lower bond yields buoy tech; oil sags

Japan's Nikkei surged 1.6%, rebounding from Tuesday's mid-November low

Dollar steady as traders weigh labour data, rate outlook

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was 0.019% higher at 103.99

Oil prices fall on China concerns, scepticism on OPEC+ cuts

Brent crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $77.12 a barrel

Gold steady as markets await U.S. jobs data

Spot gold edged up 0.1% at $2,020.39 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street ends mixed after job openings hint at cooling economy

Most S&P 500 sector indexes ended down after data showed U.S. job openings dropped in October to the lowest level

Bitcoin rises 5% to $44,083

Bitcoin is up 66.1% from the year's low of $26,533 on Oct. 11

