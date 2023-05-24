Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks falter, NZ dlr stumbles as RBNZ signals hikes over

Japan's Nikkei sank 1.1%, extending its retreat from a post-bubble-era peak to a second day

Oil prices rise on concerns over tightening supply

Brent crude futures rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $77.70 a barrel

US Stocks: Wall St ends sharply lower on deadlocked debt ceiling talks

Another round of debt ceiling talks end on Tuesday

Gold holds steady on caution over US debt talks

Spot gold held steady at $1,975.99 per ounce

Dollar hovers near 2-month high as debt ceiling angst saps risk appetite

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six key rivals, was fetching 103.51 in early Asian hours

Cryptoverse: Busy bitcoin births new breed of crypto

Bitcoin's dominance, or its share of the overall $1.16 trillion cryptocurrency market

