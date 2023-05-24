PHOTO
Asia stocks falter, NZ dlr stumbles as RBNZ signals hikes over
Japan's Nikkei sank 1.1%, extending its retreat from a post-bubble-era peak to a second day
Oil prices rise on concerns over tightening supply
Brent crude futures rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $77.70 a barrel
US Stocks: Wall St ends sharply lower on deadlocked debt ceiling talks
Another round of debt ceiling talks end on Tuesday
Gold holds steady on caution over US debt talks
Spot gold held steady at $1,975.99 per ounce
Dollar hovers near 2-month high as debt ceiling angst saps risk appetite
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six key rivals, was fetching 103.51 in early Asian hours
Cryptoverse: Busy bitcoin births new breed of crypto
Bitcoin's dominance, or its share of the overall $1.16 trillion cryptocurrency market
