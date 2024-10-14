Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Monday to open a week that includes the release of major corporate earnings and a European Central Bank decision.

After a strong session Friday lifted major indices to new records, market workers girded for a quiet day ahead of potential trading catalysts later in the week.

This week's calendar includes September US retail sales and earnings reports from Netflix, Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 42,750.07.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 5,835.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 18,477.93.

"With no news to act upon, I think it's going to be a pretty quiet day," said Sam Stovall of CFRA Research.

Among individual companies, Boeing dropped 2.9 percent in the first session since announcing late Friday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its global staff and delay the launch of the 777X as it navigates deep challenges under a new CEO.

The embattled aviation giant said it also expects a large quarterly loss in the wake of a Seattle-region strike that has closed two major assembly plants.