Wall Street stocks were mixed at the end of Friday's session following better inflation data and mixed corporate earnings.

US wholesale prices edged down 0.1 percent in December, defying expectations for higher prices and countering Thursday's report that showed an uptick in consumer prices.

Meanwhile, leading banks were mostly lower following a deluge of quarterly results, while airlines were hammered after Delta's forecast disappointed investors.

"The market is optimistic as it can be about (interest) rates cuts," said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers, adding that investors want to see solid earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3 percent to 37,592.98.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 4,783.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was unchanged at 14,972.76.

Among individual companies, Delta Air Lines stock fell almost nine percent after cutting its earnings forecast, spurring losses across the sector.

Both American Airlines and United Airlines dropped around 10 percent.

Citigroup advanced 1.0 percent as the company announced plans to trim headcount by 20,000 as the bank emphasized it is on track for a turnaround.

The other three banks that reported -- Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo -- all dropped after mixed reports.

BlackRock advanced 0.9 percent as it announced it would acquire Global Infrastructure Partners for around $12.5 billion, which manages some $100 billion in energy, water, digital and other infrastructure.