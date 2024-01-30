Upper Egypt Mills Company’s (UEFM) standalone net profits after tax rose 33.7% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company's financial statement on January 30th.

The firm garnered net profits of EGP 81.710 million in H1 of the current FY, up from EGP 61.122 million in H1 of the prior FY.

Total standalone operating revenues came in at EGP 558.125 million in the July-December period, compared to EGP 514.123 million during the same period a year earlier.

Upper Egypt Mills is primarily involved in the manufacturing, processing, import, export, warehousing, and distribution of different types of grains and grain derivatives.

