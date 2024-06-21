British events organiser Informa is on track to achieve annual earnings at the upper end of its guidance range, the company said on Friday, after posting higher revenue growth in the first five months of this year.

The world's largest exhibition group posted an underlying revenue growth of 10.1% for the five months and said that rebooking of events into 2025 was robust.

The resurgence of live events as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed has helped event organizers such as Informa.

Its business-to-business division has seen volume expansion in all its major markets, as investments in digital platforms and strong demand have led to the company reiterating its high single-digit percentage growth forecast for underlying revenue.

Informa expects adjusted operating profit forecast of 950 million pounds to 970 million pounds (1.20 billion-$1.23 billion) in 2024.

($1 = 0.7894 pounds)

