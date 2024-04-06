ABU DHABI - UAE stock markets attracted liquidity of nearly AED6.5 billion during the week's trading, with the focus mainly on stocks in the real estate, financial and banking sectors.

The weekly liquidity was distributed as follows: AED4.57 billion in the Abu Dhabi market and about AED1.9 billion in the Dubai market. About 2.3 billion shares were traded through 113,600 transactions.

The market capitalisation of listed shares reached AED3.565 trillion at the end of the current week, distributed as follows: AED2.841 trillion for shares listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and AED724.1 billion for shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

The International Holding Company (IHC) stock accounted for the largest share of trading in the Abu Dhabi market, with about AED 1 billion, closing at AED 399.6. It was followed by Alpha Dhabi attracting about AED 464.7 million, then Multiply Group AED 280 million.

Presight recorded the highest weekly rise of 23%, followed by Hayah Insurance by 16.2% and Abu Dhabi Takaful by about 11%.

The Emaar Properties stock topped the activity in the Dubai market, attracting about AED 428 million, followed by Union Properties with liquidity of AED 200 million, and then Emaar Development AED 135 million.

National General Insurance achieved the highest percentage increase of 14.6%, followed by Ethmar International Holding 7.4%, and Union Properties 6.4%.