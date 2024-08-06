The benchmark index DFMGI of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) added 91.42 points (2.26%) at the end of Tuesday’s session to close at 4,137.32 points.

A total of 323.49 million shares were exchanged at a trading value of AED 718.42 million.

Meanwhile, Emaar Properties registered the largest turnover of AED 186.17 million whereas Drake & Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock on which 121.95 million shares were traded.

Likewise, the main index FADGI of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) closed the session in the green zone after adding 1.21% to 9,083.69 points.

A total of 260.72 million shares were traded at a value of AED 1.20 billion.

In addition, the market cap value exceeded AED 2.75 trillion at the end of the session.

International Holding Company (IHC) registered the biggest turnover of AED 193.07 million, while Multiply Group was the most active stock on which 24.61 million shares were exchanged.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).