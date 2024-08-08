The benchmark index DFMGI of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) fell by 1.73 points (0.04%) on Thursday, closing the session at 4,195.94 points.

A total of 158.17 million shares were traded at a turnover worth AED 474.79 million.

Meanwhile, Emaar Properties acquired the largest trading value of AED 152.83 million whereas Drake & Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock on which 26.30 million shares were exchanged.

Dubai Refreshments was the top riser with 15%, while National International Holding led the fallers with 9.86%.

On the other hand, the main index FADGI of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) closed the session higher by 0.82% at 9,255.14 points.

A total of 275.38 million shares were traded at a value of AED 1.26 billion.

In addition, the market cap value amounted to AED 2.79 trillion at the end of the session.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the biggest trading value of AED 202.72 million, while Multiply Group was the most active stock on which 28.07 million shares were traded.

Bank of Sharjah headed the risers with 9.40%, while Burjeel Holdings led the fallers with 5.95%.

