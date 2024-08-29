The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) ended Thursday’s trading session higher by 10.06 points (0.23%) at 4,334.26 points.

A total of 141.49 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 305.97 million.

Salik Company, which led the risers with 5.18%, generated the highest turnover of AED 64.29 million.

Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 22.67 million shares.

Meanwhile, Gulf Navigation Holding headed the decliners with 3.10%.

On the other hand, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went down by 0.607% to 9,232.56 points.

The turnover amounted to AED 910.86 million through the exchange of 214.74 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.79 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 176.52 million, while Alef Education Holding dominated the trading volume with 26.08 million shares.

Ras Al Khaimah Company for White Cement and Construction led the risers with 7.84%, whereas Al Wathba National Insurance Company led the fallers with 7.48%.

