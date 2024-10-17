The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) lost 26.63 points (0.59%) and ended Thursday’s trading session at 4,458.67 points.

The turnover reached AED 410.96 million after 176.71 million shares were exchanged during the session.

Ajman Bank, which recorded the highest turnover with AED 122.90 million, dominated the trading volume with 71.72 million shares.

Ekttitab Holding led the risers with 3.26%, while BHM Capital Financial Services headed the decliners with 5.68%.

The benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) also retreated by 0.305% to 9,277.12 points.

ADX’s turnover amounted to AED 1.07 billion through the exchange of 274.45 million shares, while the market cap value reached AED 2.88 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) posted the highest turnover of AED 192.72 million, while Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) was the most active stock with 32.89 million shares.

Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Manufacturers advanced the gainers with 5.22%, whereas Foodco National Foodstuff (FNF) led the fallers with 7.96%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).