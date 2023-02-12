Palms Sports, the global sports management firm which is a subsidiary of the listed International Holding Company (IHC), has concluded the renewal of its Active Hub programme contract for a total value of AED 39 million.

The deal has been extended for three years starting from January 2023 to December 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

Palms Sports won the Active Hub contract for the second consecutive time. Active Hub was initiated in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Emirates Schools Establishment, registering 45,000 students over the past 12 months.

The programme is delivered in 20 hubs across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Palms Sports recently announced the achievement of its set target for 2022 with AED 754 million in new service agreements total value.

Earlier in 2022, the firm won its largest UAE government contract renewal at AED 306 million for 30 months.

