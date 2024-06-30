(TAP) - "Up and down, the stock market closed the week of June 24 to 28 June in the red, down 0.5% to 9726.08 points.

Since the beginning of the year, the Tunindex has posted a commendable performance of 11.1%, according to an analysis by stock market broker, Tunisie Valeurs.

Last week was characterised by a fairly sustained pace of trading, totalling TND 26.6 million, i.e. a daily average of TND 5.3 million.

Trading was boosted by six block trades totalling TND 9.4 million. These transactions were in the following stocks: Delice Holding (TND 3.9 million), ATB (TND 2.9 million) and BIAT (TND 2.6 million).

Stock analysis

SOTEMAIL was the best performer of the week. Off-exchange, the ceramic tile specialist's share price rose 13.3% to TND 1.790.

SITS shares were among the week's top gainers. The property developer's share price rose 9.2% to TND 1.900. The stock attracted a total volume of 55,000 dinars during the week.

ELECTROSTAR was the red lantern of the TUNINDEX. The company's share price fell by -11.8% to TND 0.300, with the stock attracting almost zero weekly flow.

Delice Holding was the week's top performer. The dairy specialist was the most traded stock with a volume of around TND 4.8 million or 18.1% of the total volume traded on the market, thanks to the completion of two block trades worth TND 3.9 million.

The share price rose by 1% to TND 13.160.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).